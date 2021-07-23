The Tennessee Department of Transportation is postponing this weekend's closure of Dunbar Rd. between Chacoto Dr. and War Eagle Dr.
Rae Ann Bradley, TDOT community relations officer for Region 2, said the decision was made late Thursday. Instead, the second of two box culverts to aid in drainage will be installed beginning Monday, with the same area to be down to one lane and controlled by a temporary traffic signal.
"The contractor has completed the first box culvert installation," Bradley said Friday morning via press release. "The initial installation was more complex than originally anticipated. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the contractor was unable to reopen the roadway until early this morning. The additional work involved and extended time frame has exhausted their available resources."
A second full weekend closure between Chacoto Dr. and War Eagle Dr. is planned to begin at 9 a.m. Friday, July 30, through 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. A detour will be posted.
Bradley said final paving activities will take place upon completion of the second box culvert installation.
"This work is weather dependent," she added. "If inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances occur, the work will be rescheduled to take place at a later date. We’re asking motorists to use caution when traveling through the area; remaining alert to construction signage and changing traffic conditions within the work zone."
