The Cumberland Prevention Coalition will hear an update from District Attorney General Bryant C. Dunaway on regulatory changes related to THC and its derivatives during the Sept. 18 meeting.
In May, House Bill 403/Senate Bill 378 was signed into law, defining safety, accountability and consumer protection standards.
Critical regulations were created on producing, selling, and distributing products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids.
On July 1, these regulations went into effect. Hear what the regulations require and how compliance will be monitored.
The public is invited to attend this informative meeting.
The meeting will be held Sept. 18 at The Attic at Cumberland Fellowship Church, 1640 West Ave, Crossville.
Lunch will be served at 11:30. The meeting will be from noon until 1 pm.
RSVP to programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org or by calling 931-210-0384 for lunch.
