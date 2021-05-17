There are some things that can just break your heart so gently, in the sweetest, most tender way. It’s hard to notice it is happening when you’re laughing and so enamored by the actors and on-stage action. But, sometimes – just sometimes – you don’t even realize your heart strings have been pulled until it washes over you at the end of the show.
Case in point, Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel” by Mitch Albom opened Friday night. Directed by Donald Fann, “Duck Hunter” is an absolute hee-haw of a play with a precious storyline about how things really aren’t what you think they are and even more than you could ever imagine.
“I absolutely adore this show,” Fann said. “I think it’s smart. I think it’s funny. I’ve directed it five times and we are still finding new stuff in it as we dig into it. I think it’s just a really, really strong script.”
The play follows a New York tabloid reporter Sandy (Daniel Black) as he and his photographer Lenny (Michael Ruff) chase down a lead for the perfect tabloid exploit in Alabama where two brothers, Duwell (Jason Ross) and Duane (Britt Hancock), claim to have shot an angel while duck hunting.
“A friend of mine saw the original production at the Purple Rose and came and told me I needed to look at it. We did the Tennessee premiere in ’06 at the Art Center of Cannon County. At that point we pitched it to Jim [Crabtree],” Fann said, then he laughed, “And then five years later [Jim] actually read it.
“I got a random call, going,” and in a perfect Jim Crabtree impression, he said, “‘This Duck Hunter script is delightful!’”
And with that, it became Fann’s first project at CCP in 2010. Of the five times he has directed “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” this is the third at CCP. They had planned for the production to be a part of CCP’s 2020 lineup for the 10th anniversary of first bringing it to The Playhouse stage, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
Hancock said, “There’s a reason that it played to sold-out crowds in 2010 and 2011, and we are thrilled to have brought it back to CCP with this stellar new production under the expert hand of Donald Fann.”
Black plays Sandy, whose life choices and upside-down priorities turn out to become mistakes come full circle as he travels back to Alabama where he met and left the love of his life, played by DeAnna Helgeson, years before.
Black said, “This character is one of my favorites! I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how Sandy’s mind works and his beliefs. My experience with this role goes back 10 years ago, when things seemed simpler. Now it has a different feeling.”
Jason Ross plays Duwell, whose name is befitting as he means to “do well” for others, speaking to his character’s innocence, childlike enthusiasm and kindness.
“Thinking back to when we first did it 11 years ago, I remember reading these Albom lines and immediately thought this man is a child who is also maybe a victim of his upbringing and environment,” Ross said. “But having a childlike innocence and wonder about him, and I also wanted to play him… like that wise-fool archetype character in things like Shakespeare and even George Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men.”
Duwell is such a lovable character; funny, unpretentious and uncomplicated. He loves simply, teaches unintentionally and gives of his whole heart unprovokedly.
“Revisiting Duwell after more than a decade is also fascinating to me as I’ve aged and appreciating even more that sweet childlike innocence,” said Ross. “We should all look at the world little more like Duwell.”
Duane is the typical older brother, a leader for better or worse, even if he’s leading in the wrong direction. Hancock plays opposite Ross with a comedic camaraderie quality; a chemistry on stage that mimics that of true brothers as they riff off each other’s energy and performance, complete with a brotherly headlock.
“Duck Hunter is such an amazing piece and it’s truly a blast to perform alongside this terrific cast,” Hancock said. “The show has a bit of everything - it’s hysterically funny, heartwarming, mysterious, and above all is a story about faith and understanding.”
Aside from the entertainment, the incredible story and the fable-like takeaway, the ticket purchase is worth the while if only just to catch Ross with his pants down – literally, in front of “God and everybody.”
The whole cast has this innate ability to deliver because they are so effortlessly candid with each other, making the CCP “Duck Hunter” experience unforced, endearing and easily digestible as though getting to have your dessert before dinner.
Also featured are Cory Clark as Gator Man, Rachel Lawrence as Kansas, Bill Frey as The Voice, and Bradley Moore as the tabloid executive, Lester.
“It’s almost like the audience needs to see this story to understand the truth about faith, belief and reconnecting with lost loves,” Black said. “The humor helps guide the story till the very end. That’s what makes this play relatable, fun and unpredictable!”
Duck Hunter Shoots Angel runs through June 24, is rated PG-13, and is co-sponsored by Beltone Hearing Aid Centers, TN, and ProMortgage, a Real Estate Lending Group. Seating for all shows is general admission and reservations are required. Booking early is recommended, as seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at (931) 484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics and Tim and Susan Tewalt.
