The Crossville Fire Department will not be issuing burn permits in the city limits until conditions are more desirable for safe outdoor burning.
Crossville Fire Chief Mike Turner and his staff will monitor the weather conditions daily and reinstitute open burning as conditions improve. The move does not include outdoor fireplaces or approved outdoor fire pits.
Continuing dry weather prompted the state to begin requiring burn permits early this year. Individuals wishing to burn outside will need to apply for a burn permit beginning Monday, Sept. 23. The state normally requires burn permits from Oct. 15 to May 15 each year.
Permits will be issued by calling 484-4548 or through the online system at burnsafetn.org.
