A man who police say was drunk when driving the wrong-way on a Cumberland County road and then crashing into the rear of a vehicle when he switched over to the proper lane of travel, pleaded guilty in Criminal Court.
John Dwayne Casteel, 64, pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment and driving under the influence in connection with the February 2016 incident.
For the felony charge, Casteel received a two-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, and is to pay $1,500 in restitution. Casteel recently lost a civil case in connection with the crash which awarded the victim and/or the victim’s insurance company $20,000 in damages.
Casteel also pleaded guilty to DUI and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence, with 48 hours to serve in jail. He lost driving privileges for one year but may qualify for a restricted license with ignition interlock device installed, and he is to attend alcohol safety classes.
Fine and court costs were waived and a charge of driving on a revoked license was dropped.
The driver of the vehicle struck in the rear was not seriously injured.
In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:
•Barbara Austin, 34, charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, pleaded guilty to the charge and received an eight-year prison sentence to be served at 30% with forfeiture of the handgun. The charge stems from law enforcement responding May 27, 2019, to a domestic dispute and finding a handgun. She was convicted of a felony in Florida, leading to the ban of owning a weapon.
•Brandon Dylan Poelakker, 29, charged with three counts of felony possession of methamphetamine and with a case in bound-over status, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and received a total of eight years in prison. The sentence under state law is to be served at 30%. Poelakker is getting credit for 326 days already served in jail. The charges stem from two arrests during traffic stops occurring in May and July of 2018. Bound-over case was dropped.
•Cody Edward Waite, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary, stemming from an Oct. 22, 2019, incident at a home on Old Mail Rd., and received a five-year prison sentence to serve. The sentence is to be served concurrently with a March 23 guilty plea to felony possession of methamphetamine. He is to pay $200 restitution and is banned from contact with the victim. He was given credit for 128 days already served.
