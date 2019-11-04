A Crossville man will face charges once he is released from a Knoxville trauma center following a vehicle crash in the city last week, according to reports.
Matthew Raymond Alcorn, 29, 213 Goldenbrook Dr., will face charges of simple possession of oxycodone and failure to report an accident with injuries. He will also be cited into court on a charges of driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and registration violation.
The crash occurred last Thursday on Old Jamestown Hwy. shortly after 3 a.m., according to Crossville Police Ptl. Richard Thayer’s report. Responding police found 2007 Chrysler 300 had crashed into a tree and that the driver had left the scene.
Police identified the owner of the vehicle as Alcorn and a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy went to CMC’s emergency room to see if anyone had arrived to be treated for injuries.
The deputy found Alcorn being treated in the ER and identified a woman who told them she picked Alcorn up from the crash scene and drove him to the hospital.
Thayer also responded to the hospital and asked Alcorn “how fast he was going in order to be hurt as bad as he was injured and how bad the damage was to the car.” He quoted Alcorn as responding he was driving the speed limit.
Alcorn admitted to not having insurance and told the officer the vehicle was not registered. A short time later Thayer was called back to the emergency room after Alcorn was allegedly see in possession of a narcotics. Alcorn was confronted and produced two pills from a body cavity.
Alcorn was then transferred by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services to The University of Tennessee Medical Center. His condition at press time is unknown.
