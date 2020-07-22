Two people were jailed in separate incidents, and cash, a vehicle, a weapon and items relating to drug trafficking were seized during the past two weeks by Crossville Police during traffic stops, according to reports.
The first incident occurred June 30 on I-40 at the Peavine Rd. exit, where William Bruce Phillips, 56, no address available, was arrested. Phillips was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony and driving on a revoked license.
In addition, a seizure and forfeiture document was served for a 1996 Toyota Camry valued at $3,325, a .380 caliber handgun valued at $149 and $281 in cash.
The incident started on Genesis Rd. around 2 a.m., when the driver of a car was observed driving erratically toward I-40. The driver turned onto the interstate and traveled to Peavine Rd., where the traffic stop took place, according to MPtl. Chrystal Massey’s report.
In the second incident occurring July 11 on Old Jamestown Hwy., Ptl. Kolby Wilson conducted a traffic stop due to a suspected window tint violation.
Inside the vehicle was found a clear plastic bag containing 45 pills tentatively identified as Ecstasy, bags used in drug sales, $1,264 in cash and three pocket notebooks alleged to containing recorded drug sales.
Hadisia Tyshae Harris, 30, Baymont Hotel, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The cash and other evidence were seized.
Both Phillips and Harris will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
