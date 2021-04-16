The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office wlll be participating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Take-Back event will be held at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office locate at 90 Justice Center Dr. (across from Cumberland Medical Center).
Purpose of the event is to help citizens to properly dispose of unused and expired medication.
“This keeps medicine out of the hands of someone who might abuse and also protects the environment,” Sheriff Casey Cox said. “This also helps decrease crime in our community and it is our belief this event will help to save lives.”
Persons wanting to turn in unused or out-of-date prescription medications can remove the labels from the pill bottles and turn them in at the sheriff’s office on April 24.
