The Cumberland Prevention Coalition and local law enforcement agencies took part in National DEA Drug Take Back Day April 22.
Individuals droped off their unused and out-of-date prescription medications at the Fairfield Glade Police Department, Walmart and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Cumberland Prevention Coalition also offered medication lock boxes and other prevention tools.
Drug Take Back Day is held in April and October each year, with 684 tons collected nationally in 2022. Those medications were safely disposed of so that they could not be misused or abused.
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, prescription abuse includes taking medication prescribed for someone else, taking more than the prescribed dose, taking medication in a different way than prescribed and using medication for a non-medicinal purpose.
Prescription drug abuse can also be accidental — a curious child who comes upon medications that are not secure or someone confusing their prescriptions and taking medications that are no longer needed.
Statistics found 18.4% of Americans ages 12 and older — 52 million people — have deliberately misused prescriptions at least once in their lifetime. For many teens, 62%, prescription drugs offer easy access, and 35% say they believe prescription drugs are safer than illegal drugs.
A 2020-’21 Tennessee Together Survey of Cumberland County students found that 85% of students who used prescription drugs to get high over the preceding 30 days. They got the drugs in the following ways:
• 18.4% took from someone without asking
• 14.6% took from someone’s house or workplace without asking
• 24.6% got from someone they know for free
• 29.3% bought from a friend, relative, or someone else they know
