In conjunction with the National Prescription Take-Back Initiative, Cumberland County officials will host two events to mark the occasion.
Participating with the Drug Enforcement observance will be Cumberland County law enforcement officers and the anti-drug coalition of Cumberland County Rising.
Drug Take-Back events will be will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
at two locations.
One event is being hosted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at its location on Justice Center Dr., just across from Cumberland Medical Center. Those wishing to turn in unused prescription medication should travel to the south parking lot (entrance to the sheriff’s office.)
Persons can either enter the sheriff’s office or pull up to the front door and someone will come to their car to retrieve unused and unwanted drugs.
Sponsored by Cumberland County law enforcement and Cumberland County Rising will be a take back event at the Walmart parking lot off N. Main St. That event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to taking back drugs, representatives from CCR will distribute hand-outs and answer questions about the anti-drug coalition.
“The sheriff’s office is helping citizens to property dispose of unused and expired medication,” Sheriff Casey Cox said. “This keeps medicine out of the hands of someone who might abuse them and also helps protect the environment.
“These take-backs also help decrease crime in our community and it is our belief that this event will help to save lives.”
