Citizens are encouraged to do their part in fighting the national drug abuse epidemic when police agencies hold the National Take-Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
Drop-off locations are designated at the sheriff’s office outside the Cumberland County Justice Center, outside Kroger to the right of the main doors and Food City in Fairfield Glade.
Goody bags, medication lock boxes, other prescription tools and information will be available at drop-off sites courtesy of Cumberland Prevention Coalition. Prescription drugs have become a deadly source of addiction for Americans of all ages. Leftover drugs stored in home medicine cabinets can too easily get into the wrong hands.
More than four in 10 teens who have misused or abused a prescription drug obtained it from their parents’ medicine cabinet, according to the Partnership to End Addiction (Drugfree.org).
Easier access to prescription drugs has contributed to drug overdose deaths, which now surpass motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury and death in the United States.
National Drug Take-Back Day is a effort to offer individuals and families a trouble-free and environmentally friendly way to rid their homes of unwanted prescriptions at local drop-off areas.
Since its inception seven years ago, Take-Back Day has collected 3.4 million pounds — more than 1,700 tons — of pills from communities across the country. The Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors the event.
