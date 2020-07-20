An ongoing investigation into drug activity and overdoses on Renegade Mountain has resulted in the arrest of two men and the Cumberland County sheriff being treated for a needle stick.
Bryan Jeffrey Arnett, 34, and Gerald Wayne Minotto, 43, both of 339 Moy Toy Rd., on Renegade Mountain near Crab Orchard, are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of GHB.
GHB is a central nervous system depressant that is commonly called the “club drug” or “date rape” drug, according to the internet site Drugs.com.
The pair got the attention of local authorities June 2 after sheriff’s investigators learned of three overdoses in five weeks at the Moy Toy Rd. residence.
Arnett was found at the residence while Minotto was still being treated for the latest overdose, according to Sheriff Casey Cox’s report. During a resulting search, just more than 15 grams of methamphetamine was discovered.
Cox and Sheriff’s Investigator Scott Griffin traveled to the hospital, but Minotto had already been released. The officers returned to Moy Toy Rd. and found Arnett driving toward his residence.
When the investigators stopped Arnett’s vehicle, they seized 1 gram of meth, a container of GHB and brass knuckles. At that time, all items seized were sent to the TBI lab for analysis and confirmation of what the drugs are, and the two men were told evidence would be presented to a future session of the grand jury.
On July 9, Cox and Sheriff’s Investigators Lt. Jeff Slayton and Jason Elmore returned to the residence to serve arrest warrants for felony possession of GHB — a Schedule 1 drug — and felony possession of meth.
Both men agreed to a search of the residence during which a small amount of meth, multiple syringes and glass pipes were discovered, according to Cox’s report.
During of a vehicle, Cox wrote he was “stuck by an uncapped used syringe that was inside a black bag in the backseat.” Both men told Cox they had tested positive for hepatitis C.
This caused the sheriff’s to have to go to Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment and blood tests. The two suspects were also taken to CMC for blood tests.
They were then jailed on the charges in the warrants and bond for each was set at $100,000.
Cox said Friday afternoon all tests came back negative with the exception of the hepatitis C test, which takes three days. He expects results of that test early this week.
