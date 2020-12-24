Deputies following up on a complaint of drug trafficking at a residence in the county seized heroin and methamphetamine and placed one man under arrest in connection with the incident.
Charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of oxycodone is Phillip James Myers, 33, 5887 Williams St., Taylor, MI.
Cpl. Lucas Turner wrote in his report that on Dec. 5, he and Deputy Allen Webb went to 157 Woodlands Circle to follow up on a complaint about possible drug activity at the residence and were met at the residence by two men and a woman who gave consent to search the property.
The woman told deputies she was aware of drug trafficking at the residence and that drugs were hidden in the yard. Deputies were then taken to a flower bed where they recovered a plastic shopping bag covered by leaves.
Turner wrote that inside the bag deputies found four clear plastic bags containing substances they identified as heroin and meth. The heroin weighed an estimated 18.5 grams and meth weighed just under 2 grams.
Inside a separate bag was found 27 pills deputies believed to be oxycodone.
All three occupants of the house gave statements to deputies. It was learned that Myers is on parole from the state of Michigan. He was taken to the Justice Center where he was formally charged with possession of the drugs and placed under $31,000 bond.
He will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
