Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies and Crossville Police working together to respond to suspicious activity inside the city resulted in the seizure of items related to drug trafficking and the arrest of one man.
Kozzi Christopher Cole, 31, 74 Oak Crest, is charged with felony manufacture, delivery or sell of methamphetamine. He is also charged in a separate warrant with theft of property.
Crossville Police Ptl. Kobe Wilson on Nov. 15 met with Deputies Cpl. Dustin Hensley, K-9 Officer Ryan Ashburn and Deputy Jamie Wyatt at 161 Obed St. to investigate “possible drug activity,” according to Wyatt’s report.
At that address, they found Cole sitting in a car outside the residence. He told officers he had been staying there on and off for about a week.
The residence’s female occupant gave officers permission to search the property. Inside, they found a 2-foot safe that contained 3.48 grams of meth, small empty baggies, a .38 caliber handgun and scales believed used for weighing the drug.
A check of the handgun revealed it had been reported stolen in Cumberland County Nov. 9.
Cole allegedly provided investigators with a statement in which he said he was purchasing 4-6 ounces of meth three times a week to resell into “eight balls,” which were then resold at prices of $100 to $150 each, according to Wyatt’s report.
Cole was taken to the Justice Center, where he was charged and processed into jail. He was placed under an $11,000 bond and will make a later appearance in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.
