Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the delivery of a suspicious package to a rural residence after illegal drugs were found inside.
The incident occurred Oct. 2 at a residence on Gray Fox Dr. in Windridge subdivision off Plateau Rd. and north of Crossville, according to Deputy Jamie Wyatt’s report.
No arrests have been made.
The property has been the scene of issues over narcotics moving in and out of the neighborhood, according to Wyatt’s report.
The homeowner asked deputies to look over a package that arrived at the residence.
A drug-detecting K-9 “hit” on the package, giving deputies cause to see what was inside. Approximately 8 grams of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine was found.
The package had been sent from the address on Gray Fox Dr. and later returned to the same address. The package did not have a name on it.
Also found inside was an address to an Ohio location, where it is presumed the package should have been sent.
Another envelope inside the package had a California address and was being sent to an address in the Bean Pot Campground.
The drug was seized, and investigation is continuing.
