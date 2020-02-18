Rodney Lee Corbitt Jr., 39, will spend the next year or more in a long-term treatment facility after pleading guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, evading arrest and violating conditions of probation.
Corbitt was one of dozens of defendants on the February probation violation docket. He received a total of three years with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation. He was then granted a furlough through Invitation Ministries to enter a rehabilitation program.
Corbitt pleaded guilty to the information charging the two offenses that took place on July 17, 2019. He was accused of fleeing from a traffic stop.
As part of the agreement, the weapon seized by officers will be forfeited.
•Joshua Matthew Norton, 35, charged with two counts of aggravated assault stemming from an incident April 8, 2009, investigated by Crossville Police, pleaded guilty to attempted reckless endangerment and received a one-year sentence to serve. Norton was given credit for 163 days already served, and is to have no contact with the victim. Norton was facing a trial on Feb. 28.
•Dustin Lynn Bryant, 34, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated assault occurring on Jan. 4 and received a three-year prison sentence with furlough granted to attend the Adult and Teen Challenge long-term inhouse treatment and rehabilitation program. Bryant told Judge Wesley Bray, “I have needed help for a long time. The charge stems from an incident involving the defendant’s brother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.