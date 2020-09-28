The driver of a Polaris Razor side-by-side recreation vehicle led Crossville Police and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies on a lengthy pursuit and escaped when the driver turned onto a muddy trail inaccessible to patrol cars.
Police believe the fleeing Razor was the same recreational vehicle stolen from Tommy’s Motorsports earlier last week. They have not been able to confirm their suspicions but an investigation is continuing.
Off-duty sheriff’s deputy Tristan Patridge spotted a Polaris Razor Friday morning around 3 a.m. turning onto Miller Ave. off Stanley St. He notified on-duty officers as the vehicle continued to N. Main St.
The recreation vehicle then traveled north to I-40 and entered the west lane of the interstate highway, according to Lt. Jonathan O’Neal’s report. An attempt to stop the vehicle failed and the driver fled to the Plateau Rd. exit and then onto Hwy. 70 N., according to O’Neal’s report.
Traveling in a steady rain, speeds only reached 70 mph as the vehicle continued north, turning onto Dripping Springs Rd. before turning onto a muddy trail. At that point the pursuit was cancelled, but patrol units remained in the area in case the vehicle reentered the roadway.
Anyone with information on the driver or the location of the Polaris Razor is urged to contact the Crossville Police Department or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
