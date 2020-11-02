If one is going to allegedly possess a controlled substance, it is probably not a good idea to draw attention to themselves by spinning a vehicle around in circles in a business parking lot.
Branson Allen Eldridge, 18, 1891 Vandever Rd., found that out the hard way. He was charged with two felonies and had $863 in cash seized during his Oct. 17 arrest.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Mullikin reported he was passing through Crossville on N. Main St. when he observed a vehicle “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot of Cancun Restaurant around 8:20 p.m., according to the arrest report he filed.
Mullikin reported that he turned into the parking lot to find it filled with smoke, a second vehicle of patrons leaving and several parked vehicles in the parking lot.
Mullikin stopped the driver and asked the man “what he thought he was doing.” The driver replied, “Raising hell.”
In a backpack found in the back seat was a plastic sandwich bag that contained multiple small bags with pills of different colors. Also found in the backpack was $863 in cash.
The pills, of various colors, were identified as Ecstasy by Mullikin, according to his report, and Eldridge was jailed on charges of reckless endangerment and felony possession of a controlled substance.
Bond was set at just over $1 million and a court date of Nov. 2 was set for General Sessions Court.
