Serenity Driscoll and Bethany Gibson have achieved top honors in the Stone Memorial High School Class of 2022.
The announcement Monday followed recognition of seniors who have earned cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude honors for their academic endeavors over the past three and a half years.
“I challenge each of you in this auditorium today to dream big, work hard and make it happen,” said Principal Kelly Smith to the Celebration of Excellence assembly.
“To the freshmen, sophomores and juniors, I encourage you to work hard each and every day while at SMHS. Before you know it, it will be your senior year and you will look back and say, ‘Where did the time go?’” Smith continued.
Valedictorian and salutatorian honors are calculated using a numeric average of student grades from their freshman year through the first semester of their senior year. Students can earn additional points on a final grade for taking advanced courses.
Driscoll and Gibson accepted their awards for earning the top two spots in the class. Driscoll said she is still considering colleges for next year, but she plans to study physics. Gibson intends to enroll at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville and pursue a business degree.
Cumberland County schools use the Latin honor system to honor graduating seniors. Students receive additional quality points when taking honors, dual credit, dual enrollment and Advanced Placement courses. Student honors are calculated using all student coursework from their freshman year of high school through the first semester of their senior year.
Vice Principal April Moore said, “The students who we recognize and honor today not only have understood the importance of learning, but have also enjoyed themselves along the way. While balancing family, academics, extracurricular activities, social lives and possibly even being an athlete, these students have purposed to attain great success.
“No doubt you have received much support from your family, teachers, friends and counselors. But the bottom line is, you own this. You did this.”
The highest honor, summa cum laude, recognizes students with a 4.25 QPA or higher. They are Patrick L. Barnes Jr., Kimberlyn V. Cash, Julia R. Clymer, Kora R. Davis, Veronica M. DelRossi, Karen A. Deyarmon, Serenity I. Driscoll, Morgan L. Edmonds, Bethany L. Gibson, Margaret Q. Gray, James C. Hicks, Callie P. Johnston, Trey D. Lovell, Kenry C. Malone, Elizabeth A. Minneci, Meghan A. Niles, Hannah E. Saglimbeni, Rachael E. Sexton, Olivia P. Smith, Natalie G. Stone, Teagan E. Sullivan, Elizabeth S. Velong and Katherine M. Wirey.
Students achieving magna cum laude honors earned a QPA of 4.0 to 4.24. They are Taylor A. Bell, Philip G. Bryant, Brooklynn F. Buck, Caitlin E. Calhoun, Brannigan M. Cox, Sara M. Crockett, Kelsey R. Davis, McKenzee M. Everett, Annah M. Goss, Alyssa H. Heap, Jaclyn E. Hughes, Ethan H. Jones, Ethan J. Lynch, Samuel I. Miller, Christian A. Montes, Kyra R. Parsons, Gavin C. Potter, Peyton L. Simmons, Natalie M. Underwood and Alexia J. Young.
Students with a QPA of 3.75 to 3.99 earn cum laude honors. Those students are Caleb I. Anderson, Simone Azzani, Haley N. Bacon, Dyllan C. Beaty, Karysa L. Brock, Katelin M. Brown, Gabrielle E. Crisp, Cadhli D. Gannon, Philip A. Garrett, Tony L. Grayson III, Olivia K. Gunderson, Kelly M. Herbert, Sara A. Miller, Kailey A. Pugh, Allen C. Randall, MacKenna J. Siems, Katherine T. Smith, Wesley T. Stover, Mollie G. Strong, Dylan O. Whittenburg and Christopher M. Young.
Moore encouraged students to remember the words of Mahatma Gandi, who said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.