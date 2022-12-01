When the Cumberland County Board of Education meets tonight at 6 p.m., they will discuss potential changes to the schools' dress code. The school board’s policy committee voted to pass an updated dress code onto the full board at a Nov. 28 meeting.
In the updated policy, the procedure for handling dress code violations has been changed so disciplinary action for a student’s third violation of dress code is no longer an automatic suspension and would be at the principals’ discretion.
Changes to the dress code policy include:
• The policy prohibiting “non-natural hair color, extreme hair style or make up” would be removed completely, allowing students to dye and style their hair as they would like. Nose rings and face piercings are also no longer regulated, unless it is considered to be “jewelry that could be deemed harmful or dangerous”.
• Students would be permitted to wear oversized sweaters and sweatshirts. The school board’s examination into their dress code policy began with a parent’s complaint that his daughter felt uncomfortable being unable to wear loose, baggy sweaters under the current dress code policy, which states that “ill-fitting” clothing is not permitted.
However, “ill-fitting” clothing that is not permitted under this change includes saggy or baggy pants and pants that drag on the floor. Excessively oversized clothing, including but not limited to trench or duster style coats, are also prohibited.
• Pajamas are still not permitted, but the wording has changed from “pajama type clothing” to just “pajamas”, indicating that students are now permitted to wear lounge pants, such as sweatpants made of fleece or flannel.
• Instead of requiring shorts, skirts or dresses to be exactly 5” above the knee, the language has been changed to say that these garments shall be no higher than mid-thigh from a relaxed standing posture.
• Rules surrounding shirts have gotten more specific: halter tops, tank tops, cropped tops or muscle shirts that reveal a bare midriff or lower back are not allowed. No midriff bare skin should be visible while standing, sitting or raising one’s hand in class. At least 3” of the shoulder should be covered so as to not reveal the torso or undergarments.
• An additional prohibition in this dress code policy states that no costume attire or distracting clothing are permitted, with the exception that students can wear these on special dress days.
The school board will choose whether to pass this measure at their Dec. 1 meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Central Services building, located at 368 Fourth St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.