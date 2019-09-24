Each Tuesday and Thursday in September, Downtown Crossville Inc. welcomes a fourth-grade class to town.
Starting at the Art Circle Public Library, groups of youngsters led by a volunteer tour the area, hearing the stories behind so many of the community’s landmarks.
“The kids light up at the Military Memorial Museum,” said Jay Wright, with DCI, who helps coordinate tours with co-chair Frances Carson.
The tours began in 2007 as an offshoot of a downtown history project and community tours.
“We had already been doing a lot of the work for the downtown tours, finding out about the buildings,” Carson said. “We wanted to do something for the kids, and the fourth-grade curriculum was about Tennessee history.”
Wright first experienced the tours as a teacher at Pleasant Hill. When he left the classroom in 2016, he was quickly recruited as a tour guide. Now, he acts as a liaison with the schools and recruits more volunteer guides. Carson coordinates with downtown businesses to ensure speakers are at appropriate spots and the city police and street departments know to expect large numbers of children during the morning hours.
Stops on the tour include the Native Stone Museum on the lawn of the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Palace Theatre and the Military Memorial Museum — all entries on the National Register of Historic Places. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster welcomes students to his office at the courthouse while Crossville Mayor James Mayberry visits students at the Palace Theatre, sharing information about the city and its history.
“They feel like they’ve met the kids of Crossville,” Wright said.
At the Native Stone Museum, kids meet local meteorologist Steve Norris and hear about the importance of the stone business in the county over the years. First National Bank and Amcon Distributing make water and snacks available.
Groups travel from the Taylor Hotel and Crossville Depot on the north side of the downtown area south past the Palace Theatre, stopping along the way to hear why there’s a building shaped like a triangle (it served as a restaurant once and was built beside the railroad tracks that once dissected the town) or the mural on 5th St. (painted in 2008 by artist Katie Yamasaki with support of the Crossville Arts Council, a Tennessee Arts Commission grant and other local benefactors).
Local veterans wait patiently for the students to stop at Memorial Park, which hosts the various military monuments honoring the men and women who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.
“We get lots of support from the downtown area,” said Carson. “We tell everybody that they’re coming. I give them a list of the dates and who’s coming.”
Businesses and offices have welcomed the students through their doors. Some offer treats. Others have pencils or other small gifts to help students remember their day downtown.
At the election commission office, students even get to use a voting machine to cast a vote. They walk out with an “I Voted” sticker.
Rob Harrison at Plateau Properties shows students an aerial map of their school and neighborhoods.
Both Carson and Wright say they’re Crossville transplants. But they enjoy learning about the community they’ve chosen for their home and sharing that information with another generation.
“This has become my home,” Wright said. “That’s why I want to be involved to try and make it better.”
Carson said she hears from parents how much the children enjoy their day downtown and it makes her happy.
“We’re expanding their world and giving them a sense of who they are,” she said.
