The case against Warren John Nostrom, 75, formerly of Lake Tansi, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife and her friend at the Cumberland County school bus maintenance garage has been postponed.
The case against a Clarkrange couple charged with the shooting death of a Lake Tansi woman and wounding of two others has been continued for motions to a November date, with a trial date to be set at that time.
Nostrom, charged with two counts of first-degree murder, is accused of shooting Joy J. Nostrom, 58, of Birchwood Lane, and Mark Gunter, 54, of North Carolina. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Nostrom with a head injury from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was treated at Erlanger Medical Center and released the same day.
Nostrom is represented by Pikeville attorney Howard Upchurch, who had previously filed a motion for a speedy trial. Nostrom has been incarcerated, unable to make bond, since his arrest on the day of the shootings.
Upchurch withdrew that motion. The case was originally scheduled for trial on Oct. 29-Nov. 1.
Criminal Court and Judge Gary McKenzie set a motion hearing day of Nov. 5 with the trial to be be held on Feb. 4-7.
Doneal Marie Clark, and her husband, Kirk Douglas Clark, both 36 and originally of the Clarkrange area in Fentress County, are charged with felony murder, first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000.
In addition, the couple is indicted on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The two are accused of shooting Linda Lou Damewood, 74, of Cherokee Trail, in her home on Jan. 19, 2019. They are also accused of attempting to kill Ellen Cairns, 73, and Andrew Shan, 63, who lived with the victim. Both suffered gunshot wounds and have since recovered.
The Public Defender’s Office is representing Kirk Clark, and Kevin Bryant is representing Doneal Clark.
The case was moved to Nov 4 for a status report at which time a motion hearing date, if needed, will be set, along with a trial date.
Other trials set on the past two Criminal Court dockets include:
•David Howard Proffitt, domestic assault, motion hearing set for Oct. 1 and trial set for Oct. 8. Retaliation for past act and aggravated 911 calls in non-emergency situations, continued to Oct. 8 for tracking.
•Leslie Diane Stump, second offense driving under the influence, per se, and violation of the state implied consent law, set for trial Oct. 29. Second count of second offense driving under the influence, per se, assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search and public intoxication, continued to Oct. 29 for tracking.
•Michael Emery Davis, charged with aggravated assault and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, trial date set for Nov. 6.
•Mark Alan Landrem, fourth offense driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law, back-up trial set for Nov. 6.
•Franklin Dee Copeland Jr., auto burglary, domestic assault and vandalism of up to $1,000, motion hearings set for Jan. 14 and trial set for Feb. 25.
•Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, motion hearing set for Jan. 17 and trial set for Feb. 26.
•Kenneth Ihle, driving under the influence, per se, backup trial set for Feb. 26.
