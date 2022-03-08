What was billed as a brief meeting turned into a session that lasted nearly two and half hours and featured discussion, motions, failed motions, legal input and one board member walking out as the Cumberland County Board of Education discussed how it will proceed with its search for a new director of schools.
With no decision approved by the majority of the board March 3, the board will reconvene Thursday, March 10, at 4:45 p.m. to continue its discussion of the search process.
The meeting started with the announcement that two of the nine applicants from Tennessee, Chris Treadway and Shane Johnston, had withdrawn their names from the search. Initially, 15 applicants applied for the position by the Feb. 23 deadline. They’re vying to take the place of Ina Maxwell, who announced in January she is retiring June 30.
The board had previously discussed first interviewing applicants with Tennessee teaching licenses, though that discussion took place at a work session and no vote was taken.
“It’s a lot easier to interview individuals who already have Tennessee state credentials,” said board chairman Jim Inman, District 1, speaking after the meeting. He added the board would look at candidates outside the state if they couldn’t find a suitable one from the Tennessee pool.
Tennessee candidates are:
• Justin S. Barden, principal at Charlotte Middle School in the Dickson County School District with 18 years of experience as an educator;
•Stephanie Barnes, current chief academic officer for Cumberland County schools and former principal of The Phoenix School
•Michelle Barnett, a former principal in Cumberland County schools and current dean of the School of Education at South College in Knoxville, TN
•Rebecca Farley, current supervisor of instruction for grades pre-K-8th grade and former principal at Crab Orchard Elementary
• Kerissa Frazier-Cole, a certified school counselor at Stemprep High in Nashville, TN, with 14 years of experience as an educator.
• Joseph A. Miller, a K-8 physical education teacher in the Morgan County School District who previously served as state director of schools at the Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown, TN, and has 22 years of experience in the education field
• Vince Owens, a 27-year educator serving as federal, state and local budget consultant for the Scott County School District
• Billy Stepp, principal at Upperman High School in the Putnam County School District with 27 years of experience in the education field
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, moved to limit initial interviews to Tennessee applicants. The motion passed, with Chris King, District 6, dissenting.
Having narrowed down the field to seven initial applicants, the board proceeded to work out dates and times for interviews. That proved to be a formidable challenge that culminated with board member Stace Karge, District 9, walking out of the meeting.
Karge’s abrupt exit followed a motion by Rebecca Hamby, District 7, to hold the seven interviews April 2 and 9 and come back April 12 to select four final candidates. Earlier in the meeting, Karge commented she wouldn’t be available more than one Saturday but was willing to watch the interviews online and didn’t have to cast a vote.
Following Hamby’s motion, however, Karge told the board she had indicated she was unavailable for those dates. When it was mentioned by Teresa Boston, District 8, that she previously said she didn’t have to be there in person, Karge stood up and said, “I’m out of here,” and walked out of the room.
The board subsequently voted on Hamby’s motion, with Shirley Parris, District 3, passing. Although four members voted in favor of the motion, it didn’t have the required majority vote of five and failed.
Earlier, King questioned whether the board was following the district policy of hiring a director of schools, noting it calls for a timeline for the process, culminating with the selection of a new director of schools. That led to a closer look at the policy and a discussion of community involvement in the interviewing process.
Robert Safdie, District 2, said he’s an advocate of public input and supported a plan for the community to be involved in an organized way. In that vein, Karge suggested an optional meet-and-greet with the candidates and community members March 12, to be followed by interviews the next week.
School board attorney Earl Patton weighed in on her proposal regarding the meet and greet.
“That’s not enough time to come up with approved questions,” said Patton, who reviews the questions to ensure their legality and ensure they’re not discriminatory. “You could start with approved question from last time (the search resulting in the hiring of Maxwell).”
Boston, however, said, “It’s a different time. There are different questions. We have plenty of time. We don’t have to act tomorrow.”
Patton concurred with Boston.
“This is an unbelievably complex job,” he said. “I would encourage the board to take time and make a rational decision.”
Safdie moved to hold the seven interviews over three days and received a a second from Boston. However, the board voted the motion down, 5-4.
Inman then proposed forming committee to establish search parameters, which received no second. Karge moved to hold a candidate forum March 19, which also received no second.
When questions were raised at various times regarding candidates having to attend interviews on a Friday following a day at work or, in the case of those coming from other parts of the state, Inman said, “If they want the job, they’ll be here.”
Inman recommended interviewing the three local candidates on a Friday and the remaining four on the following Saturday, but no vote was taken and the matter of when interviews will proceed was left open.
The board has until June 15 to select a new director of schools before the Aug. 4 general election.
Five school board seats are up for election in August — Districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 — with candidates vying for party nominations in the May 3 primary election. Hamby is the only current board member seeking re-election to her seat.
Under state law, a board may not enter a contract with a director in the 45 days before an election or the 30 days following it.
