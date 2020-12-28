In the aftermath of the downtown Nashville Christmas bombing, Cumberland County 911 dispatch is working diligently to bring their comms back up to par.
The status right now is that 911 emergency dispatch is working.
“We were never completely down,” said Director Eric Ritzman.
However, on Monday Ritzman said they’ve had an influx of people calling 911 just to see if it is working.
“We would like to start encouraging people to stop calling 911, unless it’s an emergency,” Ritzman said.
He added that the limited bandwidth could become an issue if non-emergent callers are on the line, causing someone with an actual emergency to be unable to reach dispatch.
Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency has instructed wireless customers in Cumberland County to call the landline at 931-484-2230 for emergencies until the system could be restored and are continuing to encourage citizens not to call unless they need emergency assistance.
“We were trying to get the word out so people, if they have an emergency, they’ll know to call the 484-2230 number,” Travis Cole with Cumberland County EMA said. “The system has come back online, for the most part. 911 calls are coming through the center now, as they should. Right now, we are receiving 911 in the proper channels so, hopefully, that will maintain us. We are still advertising the alternate number just in case. So they can absolutely still use the alternate number.”
Cole added that, to his knowledge, landlines were not affected and the outages were isolated to cellphone calls to 911 emergency dispatch.
Should there be an emergency, Cole said, “If anyone has a landline, that’s probably their best option to call 911. My advice would be is if you know somebody that needs checked on that maybe they don’t have a landline, just be on the lookout for somebody trying to flag down help while we get these problems worked out.”
Ritzman said, “Don’t call 911 just to call 911. Call it when you have an emergency.”
