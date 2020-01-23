Donations for new playground equipment for Crab Orchard Elementary School and walking trails for other schools were unanimously approved by the Cumberland County Board of Education’s building and grounds committee last week.
Janet Graham, director of schools, told the committee Crab Orchard Elementary School’s PTO had raised funds for new playground equipment at the school and a Brady Mountain venue held a fundraiser to donate funds.
“They’re going to donate the funds from that event and so is the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club,” Graham said.
Crab Orchard Elementary Principal Debbie Beaty said, “The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club has had several fundraisers. They’ve already raised $2,300, but they’re holding another fundraiser that may raise anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for new equipment. They’ve really supported us.”
Beaty wondered if they had to come back to the committee for each donation or if they could approve the funding contingent on the amount raised.
“They’re going to be holding additional fundraisers, and they will raise more funds,” Beaty said.
No county funds are being used for the new playground equipment.
Teresa Boston, 8th District BOE representative and chairperson, moved to approve the donations contingent on the amount raised up to $10,000 for new playground equipment.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District BOE representative, supported the motion.
The committee also approved plans for walking trails at Pleasant Hill and Pine View elementary schools.
The trail at Pleasant Hill will first be constructed as a dirt trail and then will be graveled and built around the school’s football field and playground behind the school.
A walking trail at Pine View Elementary will also be built around its field and playground.
Also approved was a garden expansion at North Cumberland Elementary School.
