A domestic situation, which turned suddenly violent, ended with a man being shot in the hand and later being charged in connection with the incident.
Michael Kevin Hensley, 54, 89 Rattlesnake Dr. located north of Crossville off Hwy. 172 N, was flown to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Thursday afternoon. He suffered a serious gunshot wound to the left hand.
A warrant was later signed for his arrest on a charge of domestic assault.
Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance gone violent, according to Deputy Anthony Justice’s report. When officers arrived they found Hensley bleeding profusely from the gunshot wound and found Hensley’s wife, Emily Hensley, 21, also present.
Deputies were first told by Michael Hensley that his wife was clearing their 9 mm handgun when it accidentally discharged.
Hensley was taken by ambulance to a nearby open space where he was met by LifeStar and flown to UT’s trauma center.
After Hensley left, Emily Hensley told several versions of what had happened and eventually said she and her husband wrestled over control of the handgun during the domestic spat when the gun discharged.
Prior to that, she also reported that she had been thrown to the floor inside their home and had been choked to unconsciousness. When she tried to call 911, the phone was ripped out of the wall, Justice quoted Emily Hensley as stating.
After conferring with investigators and the District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that Michael Hensley would be charged with domestic assault once he is released from hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.