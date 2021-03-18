A domestic assault that took place in the parking lot of a Crossville night spot has resulted in both sides being arrested with a Rutherford County man facing felony charges.
Kyle Allan Sternquist, 33, 100 Waldorf Ct., Murfreesboro, is charged with aggravated domestic assault, felon in possession of a gun, possession of a handgun while in commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, two counts of resisting arrest and violation of an order of protection.
A hold was also placed on Sternquist by Rutherford County authorities for two counts of probation violations.
Kayla Brook Ellis, 31 205 Warrior Dr., Murfreesboro, is charged with public intoxication.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of Bootleggers on Hwy. 70 E., around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Police were originally called to the bowling alley to meet with a female who had fled to that location after a domestic altercation. They found the woman with blood on her and her clothing torn, according to Ptl. Samantha Seay’s report.
Police were led to the parking lot of the bar where they met with a witness who said he observed a man striking a woman in a vehicle and saw an empty holster lying nearby. The witness said he opened the vehicle door, dragged the man off the woman and then retrieved a handgun from the floorboard of the vehicle “for the safety of all involved.”
The handgun was turned over to police.
During questioning, Sternquist denied assaulting Ellis and, when taken into custody, attempted to resist arrest, the report alleges.
Both were booked at the Justice Center with bond set for Sternquist at $46,000.
