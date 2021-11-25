Lois B. Croft, 98, of Ravenna, OH, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2021. She was born Aug. 15, 1923, in Vandever, TN, to William and Alice (Hale) Wyatt. Lois married William "Sam" Croft on June 29, 1946. They were blessed with 15 years of marriage and six children. Lois was a homemaker un…