When Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of someone violating an order of protection, little did they know that one of them would be stuck on a porch in a stand-off with a snake in the grass.
A Google search states “a snake in the grass” is an idiom that extends back into antiquity and refers to a sneaky person who might appear harmless but is treacherous.
In this case, the sneaky person who may or may not have been responsible for putting deputies in harm’s way with the placement of the snake was long gone.
The incident unfolded Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. when deputies — including Deputy Anthony Justice — were called to a Whittenburg Rd. residence. A woman reported that a former boyfriend, on whom she had obtained an order of protection, was at the home, beating on a door.
Justice was first to arrive and moments after being on the scene, called dispatchers to report that he was OK but was “stuck on the front porch” with a timber rattlesnake in front of him.
Deputies Tim Tudor and Kobe Cox arrived shortly afterward. While Tudor distracted the offending menacing reptile, Justice was able to safely leave the front porch. He retrieved two paper evidence bags from his patrol car, and the offending rattler was safely bagged and taken into custody. Cox provided moral support during the capture, but otherwise, according to the report, wanted no part in the incident.
Deputies learned from the woman that she did have an order of protection against the suspect but that the order had expired. She added that the man does this about once every six months.
Deputies found chalk writing on the front sidewalk professing someone’s affection for the complainant and a cordial message meant for the woman’s daughter. The woman also told deputies that she believes the man who left the chalk messages also placed the snake on her sidewalk, but admitted she did not see him do it.
As for the bagged snake, it was placed into the custody of Deputy Roy Kemmer who transported it a remote location in the county and set it free. The sneaky snake was given credit for time served in the brown paper bags and slithered silently into the dark deep woods.
No animals or humans were hurt during the unfolding of the event.
