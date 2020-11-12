A Crossville couple were arrested after city police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance beside a busy city street and later found two toddlers left alone in an apartment.
Michael Paul Workman, 33, and Heather Ann Maynard, 31, both of 246 Autumn Lane, Apt. 102, are charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment following the Nov. 4 incident.
On that date, Crossville Police were notified by passersby of a couple walking along West Ave. in the area of Sherwin Williams paint store. Witnesses told police they saw the woman shove the man, according to MPtl. Tyrel Lorenz report.
During the resulting investigation, officers were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was. They did learn that children ages two months and one year had been left unattended in the couple’s home.
Police went to the apartment and found the youngest child strapped in a child restraint seat and the one-year-old in a playpen with no one else present.
The children were taken and given to the grandparents to care for and the Department of Children’s Services was notified of the incident so DCS could launch its own investigation.
Both adults will make appearances in General Sessions Court.
