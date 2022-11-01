Have you ever wanted to try watercolor painting? Join Artist Judy Bloom on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Dogwood Exchange as she instructs you on how to create a beautiful painting of fall leaves. This class is designed for beginners, and you will leave class with an understanding of various watercolor techniques; wet on wet, wet on dry and masking, to name a few.
Class fee is $30, with a $10 materials fee paid to the instructor at the time of class. Class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 92 E. First St in Crossville. To register, go to www.dogwoodexchange.com. For more information, contact Angela Witzel at 931-787-5838.
