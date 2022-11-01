Sarah Dixon will teach the art of making goat milk soap at the Dogwood Exchange.
The class will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 12.
Dixon will demonstrate the cold method process of soap making. Her soaps are made with all natural ingredients and scented with essential oils.
Dixon has been raising dairy goats and making soaps and cheeses for six years at Goforth Farms in Athens, TN.
The public is encouraged to attend and share Dixon’s enthusiasm for a more natural approach to healthy simple living. Participants will receive her special recipe for the cold method process of soap making along with a bar of soap to take home.
Class fee is $30. Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register. Contact Angela Witzel at 931-787-5838 for details.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
