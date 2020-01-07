A man and woman delivered a dog to the Cumberland County Animal Shelter they said they found in a remote area. The dog was suffering from two gunshot wounds.
The incident occurred Dec. 28, according to Deputy Kobe Cox’s report.
An employee who received the animal at the shelter called law enforcement after finding the dog had been shot once in the ear and once in the neck area.
The couple told the shelter representative that they found the dog on Hinch Mountain and immediately brought it to the shelter for treatment and to alert authorities.
The shelter requested a report in the event that similar incidents are reported.
