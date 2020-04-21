Crossville orthodontist Dale Wheeler recently recovered from a case of COVID-19 and shared his experience in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Wheeler said he was tested at his doctor’s office and again at the Cumberland Medical Center emergency room, but he knew he had the virus before those results came back.
“Everyone has different symptoms,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he came down with a fever on a Monday night in late March. He said he felt really bad, weak, had no strength by the next afternoon and began to have extreme pain in his legs. Wheeler is in good physical condition, works out regularly and eats well.
“I went to the doctor and got tested. They told me to take Tylenol and not ibuprofen. Buy my pain became so extreme I ended up taking oxycodone,” Wheeler said.
He said he continued to rest, and he and his wife isolated themselves at home.
He said he began to have extreme coughing fits a week later. He checked his oxygen level with a fingertip pulse oximeter.
“I couldn’t stop coughing, so I decided I better go to the ER,” Wheeler said. “I knew I had it and admit I was a bit scared and I didn’t want people to know I had it, but I wanted to share the truth and let people know that I was OK.”
While at CMC he stayed overnight and they ran several tests, gave him prescription cough medicine and a sleeping pill.
“I hadn’t been able to sleep because I was coughing so much,” he said.
He was discharged the next day and continued to take his prescription medications. By Thursday, he said the fever had broke.The pain began to subside, and he had more energy.
“Everybody’s symptoms are different. In all, it was 10 or 11 days until I was feeling better,” Wheeler said. “There’s still a lot of information we don’t know about this virus.”
Wheeler decided to do the video after he recovered to combat the spread of rumors and to let people know he was OK and that it is possible to recover and survive the virus.
Wheeler urged people to use common sense.
“There is a lot of fear out there, and I just want people to know that you can be around others in your family while isolated and not spread the virus. The 6-foot rule works and wearing a mask is good, but the main thing is to use common sense and wash your hands frequently,” Wheeler said.
He said his wife never got the virus, and she helped care for him while he was down.
He also wanted to reassure people that CMC offers quality care for its patients.
“CMC did a wonderful job taking care of me. I never had to have a ventilator, and my oxygen level was good. But while I was there overnight in the beginning they did a wonderful job and took care of me,” Wheeler said.
He said like everyone else, he is anxious for everything to return to some sense of normalcy.
Wheeler’s practice is split between Crossville and Cookeville.
“We have about a week and a half before we can reopen. I’m ready to get back to work. Things will be different once we do get to reopen,” Wheeler said.
He said there will be no tooth-brushing station for patients to use prior to their appointments. He said there will be no materials in the waiting rooms, and the doors will be manned for safety. He said there won’t be a check-in station and patients will have to wait outside for their appointment.
“We’ll be seeing fewer patients at once and will be following the 6-foot rule. It’s going to be different,” Wheeler said.
He said he looks forward to being able to go and play golf and other activities so many people have taken for granted.
“It’s sad that so many people are having to miss out on so many things right now, but we are going to get through this. It’s just going to take some time and common sense,” Wheeler said.
