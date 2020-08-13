Anne Ferrill Quillen recalls watching the nightly network news as a child, enthralled by the coverage of the Democratic and Republican national conventions every four years.
“The first one, I was probably in the fourth grade,” Quillen said. “I thought the roll call vote was so cool. Every state would talk about their state — ‘Mr. Chairman, the great state of North Carolina’ — I wanted to be there.”
Quillen has been active in state and local politics. She is chairman of the Cumberland County Democratic Party and was a candidate for Tennessee House of Representatives.
But she hadn’t had the opportunity to be a delegate to the national party — until 2020.
Quillen was selected as a delegate to the convention, representing Tennessee’s 6th Congressional District. Scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, WI, the 2020 Democratic National Convention is where the party officially nominates its candidate for president and vice president and formalizes the party platform.
Due to COVID-19, however, the event Quillen dreamed of attending from a young age will look different this year. Delegates will not travel to the convention site, however. Instead, delegates will cast their vote remotely.
“It’s one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. It makes me happy to talk about it, even though there’s not going to be a convention,” she said.
The Tennessee Democratic Party chooses its national convention delegates through local party conventions at the county and Congressional district level.
“I thought the people who got to be delegates were super active in the party,” Quillen said. “I finally was at a place where I was super active.”
Delegates are pledged to specific candidates, so Quillen studied the slate of presidential hopefuls on the Democratic ticket.
“There were a lot of really great candidates,” she said.
She chose Joe Biden, who has previously served as vice president and in the U.S. Senate.
“I felt he would be the best for Tennessee and the 6th Congressional District,” Quillen said. “He represents the values of the majority of voters in the 6th District.”
Biden had announced his candidacy in April 2019. But Quillen said there was only a handful of people representing the candidate in events ahead of the busy primary season.
Quillen went to work finding people in each Congressional district to represent Biden at events. She was one of those individuals, traveling across the state to speak on Biden’s behalf.
There were times Quillen would speak and then, afterward, watch as the crowd gathered around representatives from other candidates.
But everything changed Feb. 29, when Biden scored a landslide in the South Carolina Democratic Primary.
Quillen was in Manchester at the Coffee County Democratic Party’s Souper Saturday, a fundraiser and campaign event featuring homemade soups and stump speeches.
“I was speaking when somebody looked on their phone and said Biden was projected to win big in South Carolina,” she said. “You could see the room change. After that, everybody came up to talk to me and support Joe Biden.”
The next night, she was in Belle Meade where she had the chance to speak with Jill Biden.
“She is such a warm, gracious person,” Quillen said. “She started that day in Arkansas and has spoken there and in Memphis. She took the time to thank me for the work that I had done.”
That night, Pete Buttigeg announced he was dropping out of the race.
Super Tuesday, held March 3 with primary contests in 14 states, saw Biden take a lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign in April.
After the primary, Cumberland County held a convention to choose selectors to choose the district delegates.
Quillen will join more than 60 delegates from across the state in a virtual national convention Aug. 17-20. There had been hopes of the Tennessee group gathering in Nashville to cast their votes, but increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state is making that unlikely.
“We’ll be voting and watching along with everybody else,” she said.
But, just like when she was watching the conventions as a child, she’s thinking ahead to the next convention.
“If I’m still around, I’ll be running again,” she said of the Atlanta event.
