On Feb. 24, a woman charged with the home invasion and armed robbery of an elderly couple’s home last May pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Her co-defendant balked and recently told a judge that he wanted a new attorney to represent him.
That co-defendant had a change of heart last week — upon learning of the results of DNA testing that placed him at the scene — and he agreed to take up the state’s offer of prison time on a lesser charge.
Debbie Louise Ledbetter, 46, 24 Birch Circle, and William Jefferson Boggs, 54, 1991 Pigeon Ridge Rd., were accused of entering a residence on T.O. Smith Rd. and robbing at gunpoint a 79-year-old man and a woman.
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert “Bo” Kollros was lead investigator and reported that the two entered the residence — wearing a “Scream” mask and the other a half mask — and assaulted and robbed the couple. The male victim was struck with a baseball bat during the confrontation.
The handgun used turned out to be a pellet gun.
The victims’ hands, legs and feet were taped or tied together and the two assailants ransacked the house, stealing three handguns, 23 medicine pill bottles, cellphones, coins and $3,000 in cash.
The two were arrested the following day and charged with two counts of felony aggravated robbery.
On Feb. 24, Ledbetter pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and received an eight-year prison sentence to serve. Ledbetter is banned from having contact with the victims and is being given credit for 276 days already served in the county jail.
Boggs balked at accepting a plea agreement, however. On Feb. 7, a motion to reduce bond was heard before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray.
Assistant District Attorney Amanda Worley told the court that Boggs had convictions for felony charges of burglary, possession of cocaine and theft, and conviction and had been charged in Cumberland County with theft of property, probation violation and served an attachment for failure to appear.
His record also included a second offense driving under the influence charge in Madison County, and a felony failure to appear on that charge from Madison County.
She argued that Boggs could be facing eight to 12 years in prison at 85% and argued that bond should remain at $100,000 to ensure Boggs’ appearance in court and to protect society.
Defense attorney Jeff Vires countered that he was seeking a bond of $5,000, noting that Boggs had lives in Cumberland County for 14 years and that his family lives here.
Bray, noting the “significant amount of criminal history” and his concern with Boggs being charged with violent offenses, said he was going to deny the bond reduction motion.
The case was continued to March 23, but Boggs was brought back before the court and appeared before Judge Gary McKenzie, asking that his court-appointed attorney be replaced. Vires acknowledged philosophical differences on how the case should be handled existed between himself and his client.
Vires also told the court that the DNA results from evidence seized by investigators at the scene had just come in and those results had not been discussed with Boggs.
McKenzie said he would not consider a change in attorneys until he was comfortable that Boggs knew of the exposure he was facing in the case.
After a recess, Vires returned to court with a plea agreement signed by Boggs and the District Attorney’s Office.
Being charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, Boggs pleaded guilty to one count and received a ten-year prison sentence to serve. He is also banned from contact with the victims.
Boggs is being given credit for 287 days already served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.