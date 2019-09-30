When nearby Jamestown Regional Medical Center closed in mid-June, about 150 people found themselves without jobs. Though Rennova, the company that owns the facility, said the closing was temporary, it remains closed almost four months later.
While only 10 or 12 people received permanent layoff notices, many of the hospital employees began looking for other opportunities after the June closure. One of those was Carly Sturgill, a registered nurse.
She began working at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville this past summer.
“Stability and flexibility are important to me,” Sturgill said.
She is currently studying to become a nurse practitioner and has appreciated the flexibility her manager, Jeremy Backstrom, RN, has provided. She was already familiar with CMC from when she worked there as a student nurse.
“Carly is a magnificent addition to our team,” Backstrom said. “We are proud to have her. It has quickly become routine for her to find herself caring for some of the same patients she met while she worked in Jamestown now with us at CMC.”
While Jamestown Regional Medical Center has cleared a hurdle to re-enter the Medicare reimbursement program, it must re-open and be inspected before its application will be finally approved — a process that could take months.
Fentress County recorded a .8% increase in its unemployment rate from June to July, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The county’s 5.5% jobless rate was up from 4.7% the prior year.
CMC is hosting a hiring fair Oct. 8 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hospitals conference rooms on the second floor, accessible from the main entrance on Cleveland St. Current openings include registered nurses, pharmacy technicians, mammography technicians, LPNs, CNAs, housekeeping, emergency department techs and dietary.
“We employ more than 700 people and are proud to be our community’s hospital and major employer,” said CMC Human Resources Manager Charles Sexton. “We have various employment opportunities available and look forward to meeting candidates who want to join our team.”
The hiring fair features extended hours with no appointments necessary. Applicants can discuss opportunities with hiring managers and review positions that match their skills. New nursing graduates or students preparing to graduate area also welcome to attend.
Sturgill encourages others to consider working with CMC, noting the staff had been welcoming throughout her transition.
“I appreciate that Jeremy works with me to help accommodate my school schedule, and I feel that others would enjoy working with CMC as much as I am,” she said.
As a member of Covenant Health, CMC employees enjoy an array of benefits including health insurance coverage and matching retirement plan contribution. Employees also have college tuition reimbursement and employee referral bonus opportunities.
