A Cumberland County High School student was arrested at the school last week following reports of disorderly conduct and making threats against staff and teachers.
Police officers responding to the school used a stun gun in the incident, a portion of which was recorded and released on social media.
According to a press release from the Crossville Police Department, offers were dispatched to the school on Stanley St. Dec. 2 on a report of a disorderly juvenile student. Officers were told the student had threatened physical violence against staff members and teachers and made threats against the officers, as well, when they made contact.
The student would not comply with officers’ attempts to gain control of the situation, the press release states.
“The student, at 6’4” and approximately 240 pounds, had threatened violence and was fully capable of inflicting injury to staff, officers, bystanders and ultimately to the student’s own person,” the press release states.
The student began to actively resist officer attempts to take him into custody. At that time, officers used a stun gun to gain control of the student, lowering him to the ground where handcuff restraints were put in place.
Cumberland County EMS was called to the school to ensure the student was not injured before transporting him to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Office. Specific charges were not included in the press release.
The press release states the incident remains under investigation. Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the Chronicle Monday the incident was remained under investigation with the school system, as well.
