The Golf Capital of Tennessee may soon add a disc golf course to its inventory.
Ethan Hadley, president and CEO of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, asked the Crossville City Council for permission to plot a disc golf course at Meadow Park Lake.
"The idea is people are traveling to courses across the state," Hadley told the council during its Oct. 6 work session. "It brings in dollars."
Hadley travels around the region to use various disc golf courses. He's informally polled the other players he meets at these courses, asking if they would play a course in Crossville.
"It was almost, 'I can't believe you don't have a course,'" Hadley said.
Tuesday, the council agreed to support the project, directing the leisure services department to work with the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council and the new disc golf group to plan and install an 18-hole disc golf course with practice basket at Meadow Park Lake.
Hadley said there is a lot of interest in the sport in the region. He recently formed a Facebook group, Crossville Disc Golf, with 82 members so far, many from surrounding areas.
"It's a low-cost investment," he said.
Costs include astroturf for tee pads and the baskets.
He proposed working with the Sports and Events Council to solicit donations to support the construction of a course. A member of the disc golf group has experience designing courses. He estimated the project could be ready by next April.
"To parlay that cache as the Golf Capital of Tennessee, if we have one course, it needs to be a good one. And Meadow Park Lake is perfect for it," Hadley said.
The time is right to plot a course, with leaves falling at this time.
An 18-hole course could host tournaments. The disc golf group could provide maintenance of wooded areas, sponsor youth outreach programs and promote outdoor recreation.
City Manager Greg Wood said there were multiple recreational plans at Meadow Park Lake, including new walking trails and a mountain bike trail that could host scholastic events.
There are also long-term plans to raise the dam and utility provider Middle Tennessee Natural Gas is working on a new supply pipeline through the area.
"We're in the middle of updating our recreational plan," Wood said, adding Meadow Park Lake may need a more detailed plan. "I'm absolutely in support of disc golf. But we don't want to cut off our nose to spite our face by putting the disc golf course someplace that's going to create conflict.
"It needs to be a coordinated effort."
During the work session, Mayor James Mayberry said, "I think we're all pretty positive with moving forward with this, but until we see the layouts and discuss the potential conflicts, there's no motion to be made."
Hadley said he would begin work on a draft layout and work with the city to consider conflicting land uses.
Tuesday night, Councilman Scot Shanks moved to approve the project, supported by Councilman Art Gernt.
Shanks said the city would maintain the grounds of the course and provide coverage on its liability insurance.
“They’re doing this in conjunction with leisure services,” Shanks said.
The city lake commission has already approved the project.
The motion was unanimously approved.
The council also approved the appointment of two new members of the Sports and Events Council: Brock Hill and Whitney Cole.
Doug Parkey, who has served as chairman of the council and helped start the group, has stepped down from his role. The council presented him with a gift of appreciation for his service.
“He’s responsible for pulling together and starting this,” Mayberry said. “It’s still in its infancy, but it’s working to promote sports and events in our county, and more tourism and activities for economic development.”
