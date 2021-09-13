There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the community gathered Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, at the Cumberland County 9/11 Memorial on Livingston Rd.
Everyone old enough to remember that day remembered Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, had been a beautiful late summer day before the nation watched in disbelief as planes hijacked by terrorists with al-Qaida struck the north and south towers of the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC.
A fourth plane, headed for Washington, crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after the passengers — alerted to what had happened — decided to rush the cockpit.
Father Michael Woods, from St. Francis of Assisi Church, during the opening prayer said, “Oh my God.”
There were no other words many could find that morning, with the scenes “breaking individual hearts, breaking the heart of a nation,” he said.
“We became one nation, under God: one in brokenness, one in love, one in humanity, indivisible,” Woods said.
The terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people, with victims from 70 nations ranging in age from 2-85. That number included 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 officers at Port Authority.
Retired Fire Department New York Lt. Patrick Clancy, guest speaker for the ceremony, was mowing the yard that Tuesday morning.
“It doesn’t feel like 20 years,” Clancy said.
He asked the younger people to look at their parents and others and ask if they remember where they were that day.
“I tell them to look at our faces. Yes, we remember. That’s the look of terrorism,” he said.
As he mowed, his wife called to him from inside the house. He saw the news, called a neighbor and fellow firefighter and said he’d pick him up in five minutes.
They went to their firehouse and got their gear, joined by others, and they headed toward Manhattan, managing to get through the Midtown Tunnel. It was quiet, he remembered. By the time they were able to make it to Manhattan, the towers had already fallen. He told the others to stay together. They would find people and turn them over to medical care — they would work the perimeter of the collapse first.
“In those three-four hours, I didn’t rescue anybody,” he said. “It looked like Armageddon.”
In the months after, Clancy said there was little time spent at home. He was either at the firehouse, Ground Zero or at funerals. It was at a funeral he understood how important the work to recover the remains of victims for the families was. As he told the woman he was so sorry for her loss, she grabbed him and yelled, “You haven’t found my husband yet.”
There had been no coffin at the wake.
As of October 2019, 60% of the victims’ remains have been positively identified, but underneath the memorial in Manhattan the remains are kept in hopes that DNA and other scientific advancements will one day give all families that closure.
There were many stories of bravery and courage that day, Clancy said, from the firefighter who kissed a friend on the cheek before taking his rescue team to the tower, saying, “I hope I see you again,” to the firefighters who were ordered to evacuate prior to the collapse and refused, saying they were bringing the injured civilians and would evacuate together.
Construction on One World Trade Center, the main building of the rebuilt World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, began in 2006 and opened in 2012 as the tallest building in the city at 1,776 feet at the top of the spire.
“We rebuilt,” Clancy said. “We remember. We’re resilient.”
When the 9/11 Memorial opened in lower Manhattan, Clancy agreed to give tours a few times a month and to guide guests through a mobile exhibit presented by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. That organization honors firefighter Stephen Siller.
Siller had been headed to play golf with his brothers that morning. When he learned of the attacks, he retrieved his gear and headed to Manhattan. He was not allowed through Battery Tunnel, so he donned his 60 pounds of firefighting gear and ran 3.5 miles to the towers, where he died in the line of duty.
Randall Dye with the Cumberland County Fire Department said, “No words can describe the love a person has in heart for his fellow human beings when they leave safety to help others in need. Firefighter Stephen Siller is the epitome of service.”
Crossville Police Lt. Jonathon O’Neal, Lt. Dustin Lester and Sgt. Jared South completed a 3.5-mile run while wearing turnout coats from the Crossville Fire Department just prior to the ceremony.
Clancy, reflecting on the past 20 years, said he and his wife decided they needed to leave New York, moving to Jasper, TN. Their youngest son, who had not shown an interest in becoming a firefighter while growing up, was sworn in to the Chattanooga Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.