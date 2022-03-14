A cashier for a Dollar General Store on Hwy. 70 N. has been arrested and charged with felony theft from her employer in a scheme that involved others, according to a report.
Nekisha Jane Woody, 24, Butternut Ridge Rd., faces one count of theft of property of up to $1,000, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report.
Bond in the case was set at $5,000.
A Dollar General district manager launched an investigation into a report that one of the employees was allegedly involved in a stealing scheme.
Video footage from a surveillance camera showed what appeared to be friends of a clerk pushing two grocery carts out the door without paying on Nov. 13.
On Dec. 18, the person identified as the clerk is seen pushing out a grocery cart full of merchandise without paying.
A video taped on Jan. 22 showed what appeared to be an acquaintance carrying out the door a plastic tote full of merchandise without paying.
The district manager then set up an interview with the clerk, but the employee failed to appear and was terminated at that time.
The exact amount of merchandise involved was not available.
The manager turned evidence over to the sheriff’s office, and on March 4, Woody was served the warrant and booked at the Justice Center.
She will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
