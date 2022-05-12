A Putnam County man was removed from the courtroom Tuesday — twice — after outbursts directed at his attorney and at a Cumberland County Criminal Court Judge.
Shayne Parker Dewitte, 41, W. Stevens St., Cookeville, who is incarcerated in state custody, paid for his outbursts with three contempt of court orders for his expletive outbursts and with a stern warning from the judge.
Dewitte was transported to Cumberland County for a hearing on his felony evading arrest case. The charge stems from his May 30, 2021, flight from Crossville Police that spanned two counties.
Police had been notified Dewitte’s 2010 Acura TSX might be tied to catalytic converter thefts and when they attempted to stop the suspect’s car in the dark morning hours, the vehicle’s driver fled.
The ensuing pursuit traveled from N. Main St. to Hwy. 70 N. and in and out of Putnam County before crashing into a ditch.
Dewitte’s case was on the deadline docket for Tuesday and the first loud confrontation occurred when court appointed attorney Jeff Vires attempted to discuss the case with Dewitte.
Dewitte’s outburst became so loud he was eventually led from the courtroom to a holding cell by corrections officers. Dewitte then was returned to his cell at his request, opting to skip his appearance.
Later in the day, Judge Gary McKenzie requested officers bring Dewitte back into the courtroom to address the pending charge. Dewitte appeared contrite and when told he would not talk over the judge, Dewitte left fly an expletive-laced retort.
McKenzie set the case for trial on Sept. 20 but Dewitte continued his loud comments and again was led from the courtroom. As he exited, he dropped several profanity-laced comments, each of which drew a contempt of court citation.
He left with three contempt of courts with 30 days to serve.
McKenzie told Dewitte he would get his trial — with or without his cooperation — and that if necessary because of poor conduct, he would be tried absent from the trial.
