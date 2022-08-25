Traffic has picked up on Genesis Rd., and new management of the former Crossville Outlet Center believe that can revitalize the shopping center.
“We’re trying to bring life back to the mall,” said Jake White with Landers Crossroads. “We want to give the community what it is missing, with family entertainment and shopping so they don’t have to go out of town.”
The mall has a new name — Landers Crossroads — and a new vision. The name draws from developer Chris Landers’ name and Crossville’s history as a crossroads of travelers.
“Lambeth’s Crossroads was one of the first businesses in Cumberland County, and the name is a nod to that,” said Jason Grider with the shopping center.
First order of business is fixing up the mall, which Grider and White said has a good foundation.
Work will begin soon on repainting the exterior, with interior painting set for the winter. There will be new signage and a new feel for the shopping mall.
“This has always been a great location,” said Grider. “It’s a nice, clean mall, right off I-40, a new road and right next to Buc-ee’s.”
The facility was built in 1987 and includes about 180,000 square feet under roof. It was purchased
by Orion Investments of Tennessee, LLC in April. The Tennessee Secretary of State says the business was formed in December 2014, with “Butch” Smith listed as the registered agent for the four-member entity.
The mall currently houses Rack Room Shoes, Leggs Hanes Bali and Playtex and Bon Worth, and a number of local businesses, like FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports, Bounce Partyz Fun Zone, Kalon and Premier Athletics.
It also is home to the Crossville Model Railroad’s display, a popular attraction.
Restaurants include Abuela’s Cuban Cafe, Cheesecakes Plus More and Klix Ice Cream and Pizza. But there are storefronts available in a variety of sizes.
“We have 14 spaces available right now,” said Grider. They’re looking for individuals interested in setting up pop-up stores in December with special rates.
“There’s plenty of room, and it’s a great time to try it out,” Grider said.
Clothing stores, ask about using fixtures left behind by the former Vanity Fair Outlet Store.
Vanity Fair once served as the anchor store for the mall, with the largest space. Grider and White are currently exploring the possibility of making that into a music venue, which would complement the partner business the Old Gray Amphitheater in Monterey. The venue opened in July.
While those details are still being worked out, Grider and White said everyone can count on visits this winter from Santa Claus and family movie nights.
“We want to make a spot people are used to coming to,” said Grider.
The two are hoping to energize the local business community, as well. They note that the mall will most likely become a place for local businesses to shine.
Current national retail trends are shying away from shopping malls, and the county’s demographics do not yet meet the threshold for retailers often at the top of the list for local residents.
Ethan Hadley, president of the Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce, believes the revitalized mall will benefit residents of the community and visitors alike.
“It will give the people of Crossville and Cumberland County additional things to do and keep people who visit here longer,” Hadley said during a recent event Landers Crossroads hosted for local leaders and members of the Chamber.
To learn more about Landers Crossroads or to inquire about a pop-up store during December, contact White and Grider at info@shoplanderscrossroads.com.
