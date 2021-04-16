Cumberland County Fire Department members gathered for their 49th annual firefighters banquet and while COVID-19 reduced those in attendance, the national pandemic had very little — if any — on the number of responses the department made in 2020.
As has become the custom, firefighter volunteers and immediate family members attended the 40th annual banquet at the 4-H Camp. During the banquet, events over the past year were highlighted, top responders recognized and a video recap was viewed.
Fire Chief Trevor Kerley noted that major events over the past year included mutual aid response to the Putnam County tornado in Cookeville last year where CCFD personnel “spent about four days assisting them through mutual aid.”
November, September and August proved to be the busiest months for county firefighters. There were 121 responses in November, 102 responses in September and 100 responses in August.
Property damage accidents led the type of responses made by the department last year with 223. There were 173 unintentional false alarm responses and the department responded to 163 personal injury accidents.
The department responded to 42 structure fires in 2020; 18 mobile home fires; 46 vehicle fires; four flue fires; 52 grass and brush fires; and 20 trash fires.
There were eight calls for mutual assistance from other departments.
Other responses included Cumberland County’s own straight-line wind storm in March and a tanker wreck on I-40.
The year 2020 was also the year Assistant Fire Chief Bobby DeRossett retired. His last day was Dec. 22 after having served full-time for 30 years and as a volunteer for an additional five years. He was honored with a department reception in December.
Kerley said a new fire engine has been ordered for the department and will arrive later this year. Other equipment updates are being made to extrication equipment and replacement of all recess air bags that are used in rescue operations.
Capt. Mike Findley recapped how COVID-19 had prevented visits to county schools by the fire safety house and participation in other programs that generally draw large gatherings.
Smoke alarm installations did continue with 503 alarms being installed. This involved 126 manhours over 2020 and that program is continuing.
The fire safety poster contest continued and Cumberland County produced two state winning entries, Findley noted.
Shawn Aytes was recognized for installing a smoke detector in 2017 that proved to have saved the life of a Lake Tansi resident in April 2020. That alarm awakened a resident to a fire and the man was able to escape the burning structure relatively unharmed.
It was the 301st documented case in Tennessee that the state Fire Marshal’s Office program is saving lives. Aytes was presented a plaque that had the smoke detector that he had installed attached.
Capt. Jeremy Comer, training officer coordinator for the department, reported over 2,000 hours of training for volunteers and officers who completed the 40-hour mandated inservice training.
Four firefighters completed “rookie school” training conducted by Capt. James Collins.
New volunteers who signed up during the past year include: Kevin Cross and David Dowker, Central District; Austin Parker and Larry Threet, District 4-Genesis; Robert Jordan and William Allen, District 5-Tansi; George Dodd, District 5-Big Lick; Austin Deportere, District 6-Crab Orchard; Brennen Cook, District 6-Westel; Michael Counts, District 6-Hebbertsburg; Braxdon King and Joshua Duncan, District 7-Plateau; Marcus Dilly, District 7-Rinnie; and William Kelley and Kristina Hirzel, District 7-Mayland.
Top responders by number of runs were announced and plaques awarded. Those went to Zachary Early, Top Responder 2020 with 292 responses; second place, Casey Clark, 197 responses; third place, Dylan Cole, 185 responses; fourth place, James Threet, 150 responses; and fifth place, Gene Messersmith, 149 responses.
Top responders by district included: Central District, Zathian Early, 128; District 3-Homestead, Robert Russell, 147; District 3-Alloway, Terry Long, 37; District 4-Genesis, Logan Adams, 63; District 4-Peavine, Jay Young, 26; District 5-Tansi, Shawn Aytes, 148; and District 4-Big Lick, J.D. Dyer, 8.
Also, District 6-Crab Orchard, David Schlabach, 142; District 6-Westel, Robert Ball, 48; District 6-Hebbertsburg, Joseph Bray, 111; District 7-Plateau, James Wattenbarger, 50; District 7-Rinnie, Austin Rose, 84; District 7-Mayland, Barney Earhart, 55; District 8, Pleasant Hill, Michael Coleman, 70; and District 8-Taylor’s Chape, Braeden Adams, 34.
Personnel reaching Years of Service Awards included: Bobby DeRossett and Cecil Smith, 35 years; Chief Trevor Kerley, 30 years; Jeremy Comer, Brian Wyatt, Hope Parsons and Dave Shelton, 20 years; Porter Iles, Justin Wyatt, Shawn Aytes and Thomas Smith, 15 years; Kevin Edwards, Darren Shavor and Trevor Gibson, 10 years; and Hunter Garrett, Brandon Kerley, Josh Alderman, Jordan Winningham, Daniel Perry, Bob Sherrill, Casey Clark, Allen Koczwara and Richard Tinch, five years.
