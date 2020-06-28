The man accused of doing the shooting was identified by Sheriff Casey Cox as Mark Alan Eberly, 57, whose previous booking sheet listed as being homeless.
Eberly is from Trenton, MI, and recently relocated to the area, Cox said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, as is customary, Cox said.
“That way, there are no questions about what happened,” the sheriff said. “We just step back and let them do their work.”
A press release issued by Sgt. Gary Howard on behalf of Cox reported that Tutor responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle on Chestnut Hill Rd. in the area of Harris Lane. The scene is between Peavine Rd. and Main St. in Crab Orchard, close to Westminster Stables.
Tutor conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle fitting the description of the one called in by a citizen. Tutor was approaching the pickup when he was shot by the lone occupant. It was uncertain whether he was struck in the area covered by his safety vest or if the bullet traveled just outside the area covered.
He retreated to his patrol unit and returned fire, shooting out the rear window of the truck.
The driver of the pickup traveled a short distance before crashing into a guardrail and coming to rest partially in the roadway. Tutor was able to return to his vehicle and call for help.
When deputies received no response from the occupant of the pickup, the county SWAT team made up of Crossville Police and sheriff’s deputies assembled and traveled to the scene.
Crossville Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Fairfield Glade Police and Cumberland County Fire Department units blocked all access to the shooting scene.
For an extended period of time, crisis negotiators attempted to make contact with the occupant of the pickup, getting no response.
After 30 to 45 minutes, the Swat team deployed chemical weapons into the pickup truck and still got no response. A decision was made at that point to advance on the vehicle and officers found Eberly dead inside.
Cox said it is not known at this time if Eberly died while leaving the shooting scene but before striking the guardrail, or died after the crash.
Cox said he was able to briefly talk with Tutor, who told him it all happened in seconds. Cox said there was no indication on whether there was or wasn’t interaction between the officer and deceased man prior to the exchange of gunfire.
Tutor was rushed to Crab Orchard City Hall where LifeStar transported him to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of his wound. Saturday around 11 p.m. Cox said he had talked with Tutor over the phone and that he appeared he would recover from his injury.
“We are thankful for that,” Cox said. “His family is en route to join him and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Eberly, according to Cox, had one booking sheet at the Cumberland County Jail when he was recently arrested for driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest. Eberly was arrested June 19 and placed under $3,500 bond. He was released Thursday. He is from Trenton, MI.
He said he did not know if Eberly had any arrest records in other jursidictions.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team was called to use GPS mapping to diagram the scene and to investigate the crash.
The TBI was expected to remain on the scene, into the morning hours, as their investigation continues.
