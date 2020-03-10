A Cumberland County man stopped for driving on a suspended license is now accused with tampering with evidence after he allegedly put a small bag containing a clear substance in his mouth while in custody.
Christopher Ray Farr, 24, 400 Hidden Hollow Dr., was arrested last Tuesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and driving on a suspended license.
The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Market St. in Crab Orchard when Deputy Kobe Cox saw a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Farr pass by. Cox wrote in his report he knew that Farr did not have driving privileges and stopped him on the west ramp to I-40.
When the deputy asked Farr if he was in possession of illegal drugs or paraphernalia, he advised he only had a “weed pipe.” As the deputy talked with Farr, he wrote in his report that he observed a “large bulge on the side of his mouth,” and he asked Farr to spit the item out.
Farr refused and continued denying he had anything in his mouth. A stun gun was used on the suspect, causing him to spit out the clear baggie. Cox wrote it was at that time he recovered three small bags tied together.
Farr was booked at the Justice Center and placed under $10,500 bond and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court to respond to the charges.
