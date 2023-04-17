A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy serving a civil process was bitten by a dog but escaped serious injury when the dog’s owner tackled it. The deputy was treated at the scene and dog placed under quarantine.
The incident occurred at a residence in the 100 block of Dayton Spur Rd., April 11, around 9 a.m., according to Deputy Daniel Grove’s report. The injured officer was identified as Deputy Jeff Turner.
The officer went to a house to serve a paper on the residents. The officer knocked on the door and was met by a woman and the dog that was jumping at the door, according to the report.
The dog was able to jar the door open and lunged at the officer, knocking the officer off balance and biting him in the forearm. Turner reported attempting to use a chemical spray to stop the dog, which was ineffective.
The woman — who was taken by surprise by the dog’s actions, then tackled the dog and was able to return it to the house.
Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance was dispatched to the scene and treated the officer.
The owners of the dog reported the dog was up to date on shots with records available at a local veterinarian’s office. A report was filed with the Cumberland County Health Department and as required, the dog was placed in quarantine for ten days.
No charges were filed.
