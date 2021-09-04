Deputy, fleeing suspect hurt in pursuit/shooting

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released additional details in the officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon on Interstate 40.
According to a press release from the agency, at about 2:30 p.m. troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol attempted to stop an individual traveling on Interstate 40 who was the subject of a “Be On the Lookout” alert from Kentucky. The man refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The subject took Exit 329 and entered a nearby field. He reportedly returned to the roadway and attempted to get back on the interstate. In the process, he struck a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy vehicle head on, injuring Sgt. Kevin Davis.
The subject’s vehicle left the roadway and traveled down an embankment. As troopers and deputies approached the vehicle, the situation escalated and a trooper fired shots, striking the subject.
According to the release, the TBI is not identifying the trooper involved. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Davis was airlifted from the scene and transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville where Sheriff Casey Cox and Chief Deputy Jerry Jackson said he was in stable condition.
The TBI is investigating what led up to the shots being fired, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Their investigation was requested by 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, and their findings will be shared with him for further review.
The subject was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. He has not been identified at this time.
