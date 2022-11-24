A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy on patrol shortly after midnight Saturday discovered a fiery crash. After the fire was extinguished, emergency responders discovered the driver dead inside the vehicle.
The victim of the crash was identified as Dwayne Lynn Davis Jr., 30, who worked in maintenance for the Cumberland County Board of Education and at the Community Complex and most recently did HVAC work in Sparta.
Davis was also a volunteer with the Cumberland County Rescue Squad and participated in numerous endeavors in the community.
Deputy Levi Gilliam reported he was traveling on Vandever Rd. approaching Camille Lane when he noticed a fire near a residence. As he approached, he spotted a pickup truck on fire.
“The truck had appeared to leave the roadway on Vandever Rd. and crossed Camille Lane where it had struck a tree head-on,” Gilliam wrote in his report.
About the same time, emergency dispatchers received a call from the residence about the wreck and fire. Cumberland County Fire Department was dispatched to extinguish the fire.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived on the scene and took over investigation of the crash.
Services for Davis were held Wednesday with burial in Houston Buzzard Roost Cemetery. Those wishing to may make donations to the Cumberland County Rescue Squad in Davis’ memory.
