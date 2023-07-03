A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was treated at Cumberland Medical Center’s emergency room after he was bitten by two dogs while trying to serve a warrant June 24, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputy Michael Winebarger was bitten in the upper thigh by one dog and in the lower calf by a second dog during the incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Hwy. 70 E. around 8:30 a.m. June 25.
Winebarger was transported to CMC’s emergency room by ambulance for treatment of injuries suffered in the attack.
According to Animal Control Officer Teresa Wilson’s report, Deputies Sarah Smith, Michael Wilcox and Winebager traveled to a residence to serve a warrant. With two deputies watching other areas of the residence, Winebarger knocked on the front door.
When an occupant of the residence open the door, two dogs bolted from the residence. One dog was tethered but was able to step out the door and bite the officer in the thigh. The second dog continued the attack, biting the deputy in the calf and continuing until the dog was shot.
While the injured deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment, other officers asked for records of vaccinations for the two canines. Shot records could not be produced and the owner of the dog was cited into court for violation of the state vaccination law.
The injured dog succumbed to its injuries and was returned to the owner.
